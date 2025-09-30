Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Purwa Village: Woman Found Dead

A woman in Purwa village was allegedly beaten and strangled by her husband, who is currently absconding. The victim, Kanti Pandey, was found dead with serious injuries. Her husband, Raju Pandey, had returned home from Surat recently, and frequent arguments marked their relationship. Authorities are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident unfolded in Purwa village as a woman was allegedly beaten and strangled by her husband, Raju Pandey, who is now on the run. The disturbing event follows a pattern of domestic disputes, culminating in a fatal confrontation.

Victim Kanti alias Poonam Pandey, aged 35, was found dead near her home on Tuesday morning. Her body exhibited severe injuries and bite marks, indicating a violent struggle preceding her tragic death.

Authorities have launched an investigation following a complaint by the victim's brother. The police suspect Raju, who had returned from Surat 15 days earlier, as the primary perpetrator in this grievous case. The woman's remains have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

