Tragic Incident in Purwa Village: Woman Found Dead

A shocking incident unfolded in Purwa village as a woman was allegedly beaten and strangled by her husband, Raju Pandey, who is now on the run. The disturbing event follows a pattern of domestic disputes, culminating in a fatal confrontation.

Victim Kanti alias Poonam Pandey, aged 35, was found dead near her home on Tuesday morning. Her body exhibited severe injuries and bite marks, indicating a violent struggle preceding her tragic death.

Authorities have launched an investigation following a complaint by the victim's brother. The police suspect Raju, who had returned from Surat 15 days earlier, as the primary perpetrator in this grievous case. The woman's remains have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)