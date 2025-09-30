Art as Diplomacy: The Surprising Role of North Korean Realism

An exhibition of North Korean art, described as the largest of its kind outside the secluded nation, is on display in Moscow, symbolizing the deepening affiliations between Russia and North Korea.

Showcasing over 100 pieces, including paintings that echo Soviet socialist realism, the exhibition highlights both nations' shared narratives and strategic alliances. Among the images are joyful farm workers, missile launches, and war scenes influenced by North Korea's historical perspectives.

The display also reflects North Korea's recent military aid to Russia, a move that figures prominently in the exhibition's narrative. This partnership hints at a geopolitical shift, with both countries keen to build connections amidst Western scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)