SAIL Signs MoU with IIM Jammu to Foster Future-Ready Business Leaders

The MoU, formalized on September 29, 2025, at SAIL’s Corporate Office, Ispat Bhawan in New Delhi, marks a strategic collaboration aimed at nurturing future-ready leaders for India’s dynamic corporate and industrial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:43 IST
The collaboration will focus on designing and delivering Executive Education Programmes tailored for senior and mid-level executives, blending academic rigor with real-world business insights. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
In a significant move to strengthen leadership development and executive learning, the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), through its Management Training Institute (MTI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu. The MoU, formalized on September 29, 2025, at SAIL’s Corporate Office, Ispat Bhawan in New Delhi, marks a strategic collaboration aimed at nurturing future-ready leaders for India’s dynamic corporate and industrial landscape.

A Strategic Collaboration for Leadership Excellence

The partnership reflects SAIL’s commitment to building a strong pipeline of capable leaders equipped to navigate an evolving business environment marked by globalization, technological disruptions, and sustainability imperatives. By collaborating with one of India’s premier management institutions, SAIL seeks to bring global best practices in executive education to its leadership development framework.

The collaboration will focus on designing and delivering Executive Education Programmes tailored for senior and mid-level executives, blending academic rigor with real-world business insights. These programmes are expected to cover critical areas such as leadership strategy, digital transformation, innovation management, sustainability, and organizational resilience.

Signing Ceremony and Distinguished Presence

The MoU was signed by Shri Sanjay Dhar, Officiating Executive Director (HR-L&D), MTI, SAIL, and Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran (R), Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu. The signing took place in the gracious presence of Shri K. K. Singh, Director (Personnel), SAIL, highlighting the significance the organization places on leadership and human resource development.

Also present at the ceremony were Shri B. S. Popli, Executive Director (HR), SAIL, and Dr. Rajesh Sikka from IIM Jammu, both of whom underlined the importance of academia-industry collaboration in shaping leadership talent for the future.

Empowering Leaders for Nation-Building

This partnership goes beyond organizational growth—it ties into the broader vision of nation-building through leadership excellence. By investing in high-quality executive training, SAIL aims to empower its workforce to take on challenges in the steel sector and contribute meaningfully to India’s economic progress.

SAIL’s MTI has long been at the forefront of leadership and management training for the steel giant. Through this collaboration, MTI will now leverage IIM Jammu’s academic expertise, case-based pedagogy, and thought leadership to craft programmes that align with both industry requirements and national developmental goals.

Looking Ahead

The collaboration between SAIL and IIM Jammu is expected to open new avenues for professional growth, leadership innovation, and organizational excellence. With India’s steel sector playing a pivotal role in infrastructure development, capacity building in leadership is seen as a crucial factor in ensuring sustainable growth and competitiveness.

By partnering with IIM Jammu, SAIL not only strengthens its internal leadership pipeline but also reinforces its vision of contributing to India’s future as a global economic powerhouse.

 

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

