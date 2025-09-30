Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Calendar: Key Political and Economic Events Unveiled

This schedule outlines significant political, diplomatic, and economic events, including high-level meetings, summits, and elections across the world. From visits by international leaders to multilateral gatherings, this calendar provides an overview of scheduled key events as they unfold globally in the coming months.

This comprehensive schedule highlights key global political, economic, and diplomatic events over the coming months. The outlined events include high-level meetings, multilateral summits, and various national elections, all of which are significant for international relations and economic cooperation.

In September, important visits include that by the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia to Vietnam and the European Commissioner for Enlargement to Ukraine. Also noteworthy is the visit by North Korea's Foreign Minister to China.

October is a busy month with numerous events like the ASEAN Ministers meeting, NATO's base opening ceremony in Finland, and visits by global leaders to various European and Asian countries to bolster bilateral relations and discuss strategic challenges.

