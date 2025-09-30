Left Menu

Afghanistan Cut Off: Telecom Services Halted Amid Taliban Orders

The Taliban have ordered internet and mobile data shutdowns across Afghanistan, significantly disrupting connectivity, flights, and financial operations. The UN has called for the restoration of services. The blackout exacerbates Afghanistan's ongoing challenges, including the earthquake aftermath, refugee returnees, and economic hardships impacting people's daily lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:42 IST
Afghanistan Cut Off: Telecom Services Halted Amid Taliban Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Taliban administration has commanded a cessation of internet and mobile phone data services across Afghanistan, according to diplomatic and industry sources. Residents and monitoring services report widespread connectivity issues, alongside disruptions to flights and financial operations. The UN urges a swift restoration of connections. The Taliban has previously cited online morality as a concern.

The service cut-off leaves Afghanistan nearly cut off from global communication, exacerbating the country's existing crises, including earthquake recovery, refugee returns, and drought. An unnamed Afghan telecom provider acknowledges working with others to navigate this complex directive but hopes normal service will resume soon. Connectivity plummeted to about 1%, according to NetBlocks.

The shutdown's impact extends to private banks, exchange markets, and communication with aid workers. The U.N. seeks a waiver to maintain operations amid a mounting crisis. Taliban-imposed restrictions, especially affecting women, continue to escalate, with further engagement from U.S. officials regarding detained American citizens.

