End of an Era: Rahul Rasgotra's Distinguished Service Comes to a Close

Rahul Rasgotra, the Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, retired after a notable 36-year career dedicated to national security and intelligence. His legacy includes enhancing ITBP's strategic effectiveness, handling complex insurgency challenges, and fostering international cooperation during crucial diplomatic assignments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Rasgotra, the esteemed Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, has retired after a remarkable 36-year career. His tenure was punctuated by pivotal roles in national defense and international diplomacy.

Rasgotra, an investment in the security architecture of India, succeeded in strategizing ITBP operations along the Sino-India border. His exceptional service in intelligence roles prepared him to lead the 'Himveers', ensuring readiness and strengthening border security following recent militaristic tensions.

Recognized with several awards, including the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Rasgotra left a legacy of operational excellence and international collaboration, handing over the reins to Praveen Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

