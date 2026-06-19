Mashatile Urges Lawful Action on Illegal Migration Concerns

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to raise concerns about illegal migration through legal and constitutional channels, while warning against vigilantism and unlawful attempts to enforce immigration laws.

Speaking in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mashatile responded to questions regarding public protests demanding stronger action against illegal migration. He said the government is already implementing a broad strategy to improve migration management and strengthen border controls.

Government outlines migration strategy

Mashatile said the government's Comprehensive Approach on Migration Management is built around five key priorities. These include enforcing immigration and labour laws, preventing illegal border crossings, tackling corruption within the immigration system, strengthening legislation and working with neighbouring countries to address migration challenges.

He added that President Cyril Ramaphosa has established an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, led by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. The committee is responsible for coordinating government action and overseeing the implementation of measures announced by the President earlier this month.

According to Mashatile, these efforts are aimed at creating a more effective and coordinated response to migration issues while maintaining adherence to constitutional principles.

New bill seeks to regulate foreign employment

The Deputy President also highlighted the Employment Services Amendment Bill, which has been introduced to Parliament by the Minister of Employment and Labour.

If enacted, the legislation will give the Minister the authority to set quotas for the employment of foreign nationals in specific sectors of the economy and occupational categories. The proposal forms part of broader efforts to manage labour market pressures while balancing economic needs and employment opportunities for South Africans.

Mashatile said government is also using intelligence-led interventions through the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to prevent xenophobic violence and discourage unlawful actions by individuals or groups attempting to enforce immigration laws on their own.

Measures intensified against police corruption

Responding to concerns about corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS), Mashatile said several measures are being implemented to strengthen accountability and integrity across the criminal justice system.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has expanded its Serious Corruption Investigation Units to deal with complex corruption cases, including procurement fraud and crimes linked to state capture. These investigations are being conducted in close cooperation with the National Prosecuting Authority to improve prosecution outcomes.

He also revealed that dedicated teams continue to investigate SAPS officials implicated in findings related to the Madlanga Commission. A specialised task team is handling disciplinary proceedings against affected officers.

In addition, senior SAPS managers are undergoing vetting by the State Security Agency, while internal audits, ethics programmes and oversight structures have been strengthened.

Mashatile said these measures are intended to ensure that corruption cases are dealt with transparently and effectively, helping to protect the integrity of law enforcement institutions and maintain public confidence in the justice system.