Justice Delivered: Ten-Year Sentence in 2022 Murder Case

A local court has delivered justice by sentencing Vinod Baiga to ten years in prison for the murder of Ravishankar Gond, a case that shook the Chopan community in 2022.

The court, after examining the evidence, also imposed a monetary fine of Rs 20,000 on Baiga. Failure to pay will result in an additional four-month imprisonment, according to government counsel Vinod Kumar Pathak.

Ravishankar Gond was reported missing on August 31, 2022, and his body was discovered the following day near Baiga's residence. The swift legal proceedings culminated on Tuesday, with Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi handing down the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)