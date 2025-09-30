Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Ten-Year Sentence in 2022 Murder Case

A local court sentenced Vinod Baiga to ten years in prison for the murder of Ravishankar Gond in 2022. Baiga must also pay a Rs 20,000 fine or face an additional four months in jail. The case was registered after Ravi's body was found near Baiga's home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has delivered justice by sentencing Vinod Baiga to ten years in prison for the murder of Ravishankar Gond, a case that shook the Chopan community in 2022.

The court, after examining the evidence, also imposed a monetary fine of Rs 20,000 on Baiga. Failure to pay will result in an additional four-month imprisonment, according to government counsel Vinod Kumar Pathak.

Ravishankar Gond was reported missing on August 31, 2022, and his body was discovered the following day near Baiga's residence. The swift legal proceedings culminated on Tuesday, with Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi handing down the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

