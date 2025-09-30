Left Menu

Unmasking the Predatory Ploys of Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Chaitanyanand Saraswati, a self-styled godman, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing 17 students at a private institute. Police discovered he secretly photographed women, engaged in indecent chats, and spied on students through a CCTV app. Saraswati, uncooperative during investigations, falsely claimed ties to influential figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:15 IST
Chaitanyanand Saraswati, the self-proclaimed godman at the center of a significant scandal, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 students from a private institute. The police revealed that Saraswati clandestinely took photographs of women and staff, engaged in indecent conversations, and monitored students via a CCTV app.

Following his arrest in Agra after several days on the run, Saraswati is now being confronted by police alongside three female associates, sisters who allegedly intimidated victims into deleting his inappropriate messages. One sister served as the institute's Dean, while the others were wardens.

Investigators have uncovered a pattern of predatory behavior, including the discovery of secret photos with female flight stewards on Saraswati's phone. During questioning, he has been uncooperative, resorting to lies and misleading tactics, and even tried invoking connections with high-ranking officials to avoid justice.

