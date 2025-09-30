Unmasking the Predatory Ploys of Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Chaitanyanand Saraswati, the self-proclaimed godman at the center of a significant scandal, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 students from a private institute. The police revealed that Saraswati clandestinely took photographs of women and staff, engaged in indecent conversations, and monitored students via a CCTV app.

Following his arrest in Agra after several days on the run, Saraswati is now being confronted by police alongside three female associates, sisters who allegedly intimidated victims into deleting his inappropriate messages. One sister served as the institute's Dean, while the others were wardens.

Investigators have uncovered a pattern of predatory behavior, including the discovery of secret photos with female flight stewards on Saraswati's phone. During questioning, he has been uncooperative, resorting to lies and misleading tactics, and even tried invoking connections with high-ranking officials to avoid justice.

