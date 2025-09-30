Vice President Briefed on Health and Chemicals Ministries’ Key Initiatives

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today met with Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Union Ministers of State Smt. Anupriya Patel and Shri Prataprao Jadhav, and senior officials of both ministries, at the Vice President’s Enclave in New Delhi.

Presentation of Flagship Programmes and Achievements

During the meeting, the Vice President was given a detailed overview of the flagship initiatives, achievements, and functioning of both the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Officials briefed him on the ongoing reforms, policies, and developmental efforts aimed at improving healthcare access, strengthening the pharmaceutical sector, and ensuring affordable fertilizers and chemicals for India’s farmers and industries.

Health Ministry Updates

The discussions covered the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s key national programmes, including:

Strengthening of Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to provide universal health coverage.

Ongoing efforts to expand healthcare infrastructure under Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres.

Progress in the National Health Mission (NHM) , maternal and child health initiatives, and vaccination drives.

Preparedness and resilience-building in the face of emerging public health challenges.

The Health Ministry also highlighted achievements in expanding digital health services through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, aiming to create a national health digital ecosystem for citizens.

Chemicals & Fertilizers Ministry Updates

From the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, updates included:

Ensuring affordable availability of essential medicines and medical devices under the Jan Aushadhi scheme , which has expanded its network of affordable pharmacies across the country.

Initiatives to strengthen the domestic pharmaceutical and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) industry , reducing reliance on imports.

Efforts to modernize and expand the fertilizer sector , ensuring sufficient and timely supply to farmers under the government’s subsidy framework.

Policies to encourage self-reliance in petrochemicals and fertilizers in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Supporting National Development Priorities

The Vice President was apprised of how the functioning of both ministries aligns with India’s national development priorities, particularly:

Enhancing public health and social welfare ,

Strengthening the pharma and healthcare industry to make India a global leader,

Supporting farmers and food security through fertilizer supply and reforms,

Driving economic growth and industrial self-reliance.

Collaborative Governance

The meeting underscored the importance of coordination between constitutional authorities and the executive in strengthening governance and ensuring that flagship programmes reach the grassroots.

The Vice President appreciated the updates provided by the ministers and secretaries, while reaffirming the crucial role both ministries play in supporting India’s broader vision of inclusive growth, health security, and sustainable development.