Maharashtra Leads in Corruption and Copyright Violations in 2023

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Copyright Act in 2023 according to the NCRB. The state also ranked high in IT Act violations and crimes against SCs under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Updated: 30-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has emerged as the top state for corruption cases, with 763 incidents reported under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2023, as per the NCRB's latest report. In a notable statistic, Maharashtra also led in copyright violations with 335 cases, involving 340 victims.

The state showed significant figures in other categories as well. In terms of Information Technology Act breaches, Maharashtra was ranked sixth with 960 cases, while Karnataka topped this category with 21,870 cases. Additionally, Maharashtra reported the second highest number of crimes against Scheduled Castes under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, recording 340 cases.

These statistics reveal concerning trends and highlight the areas where Maharashtra needs urgent intervention to curb criminal activities and improve its regulatory mechanisms.

