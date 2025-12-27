Left Menu

Operation Kalnemi: Unmasking Illicit Activities in Uttarakhand

Operation Kalnemi in Uttarakhand has led to the arrest of 511 individuals, including 19 Bangladeshis, for illegal activities masked as religious practices. It's part of a government initiative aimed at safeguarding law and order. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized its non-discriminatory purpose and intolerance for crime under religious pretense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-12-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 08:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to preserve law and order, Uttarakhand's Operation Kalnemi has resulted in the arrest of 511 individuals, including 19 Bangladeshis, across three districts. This operation is part of a comprehensive campaign to combat illegal actions, including fraud and hypocrisy, masquerading as religious practices.

The initiative, which began in July 2025, has involved the verification of over 4,800 people in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar. Among those apprehended, ten Bangladeshis have been repatriated, and further actions are in progress against the remaining nine. This effort underscores the state's commitment to ensuring the rule of law in all forms.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated that the operation targets crime and not any particular community. He stressed that while religious faith will be respected without infraction, any deceit under its guise is subject to legal action, reaffirming the sacredness of 'Devbhoomi.'

