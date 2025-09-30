Israel Threatens Action if Gaza Plan Blocked

Israel is poised to take decisive action if Palestinian militant group Hamas rejects the Gaza peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, made this declaration at a U.N. event, stressing the urgency of returning hostages and ending ongoing terror.

Danon emphasized that Israel is prepared to 'finish the job' should Hamas block the plan, hinting at potential measures to restore stability and safety to the region. This statement coincides with the upcoming anniversary of a pivotal Hamas attack in the Palestinian enclave.

The plan, aside from securing the return of hostages, seeks to terminate what Danon described as the 'tyranny of terror' unleashed by Hamas in past years. The emphasis is on a definitive resolution to ongoing conflicts in the region.