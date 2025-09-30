Israel Threatens Action if Gaza Plan Blocked
Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon warns of decisive action if Hamas rejects the U.S. peace plan for Gaza. The plan aims to free hostages and end terror, timing with the anniversary of a Hamas attack. Israel vows to 'finish the job' for peace and security.
Israel is poised to take decisive action if Palestinian militant group Hamas rejects the Gaza peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, made this declaration at a U.N. event, stressing the urgency of returning hostages and ending ongoing terror.
Danon emphasized that Israel is prepared to 'finish the job' should Hamas block the plan, hinting at potential measures to restore stability and safety to the region. This statement coincides with the upcoming anniversary of a pivotal Hamas attack in the Palestinian enclave.
The plan, aside from securing the return of hostages, seeks to terminate what Danon described as the 'tyranny of terror' unleashed by Hamas in past years. The emphasis is on a definitive resolution to ongoing conflicts in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- peace plan
- Hamas
- Danny Danon
- U.N.
- hostages
- terror
- Trump
- U.N. Ambassador
ALSO READ
Protests in Madagascar since Thursday have left at least 22 people dead, the U.N. human rights office says, reports AP.
Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Despite U.N. Sanctions on Iran
Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood Amid U.N. Tensions
Netanyahu's U.N. Speech Highlights Israel's Isolation and Western Shift on Palestine
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension