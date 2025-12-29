Left Menu

U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

The United States has committed $2 billion to the U.N. for humanitarian aid amid a significant drop in foreign aid contributions, following prior cuts under the Trump administration. This pledge aims to address severe funding shortages impacting global humanitarian efforts, with no details on allocation shared yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. has announced a $2 billion allocation for U.N. humanitarian aid after significant aid cuts implemented during the Trump era. This financial pledge is a response to the international funding crisis affecting U.N. relief operations worldwide.

Western countries, including the U.S. and Germany, sharply reduced aid budgets, prioritizing defense expenditures. Consequently, the U.N. faces challenging fiscal conditions, with major shortfalls in humanitarian funding.

The U.N. requested $23 billion in 2026 to aid 87 million people, a substantial decrease from previous appeals, reflecting ongoing donor retreats amid escalating global needs. According to Tom Fletcher, these circumstances necessitate difficult choices on allocation priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

