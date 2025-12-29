U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

The U.S. has announced a $2 billion allocation for U.N. humanitarian aid after significant aid cuts implemented during the Trump era. This financial pledge is a response to the international funding crisis affecting U.N. relief operations worldwide.

Western countries, including the U.S. and Germany, sharply reduced aid budgets, prioritizing defense expenditures. Consequently, the U.N. faces challenging fiscal conditions, with major shortfalls in humanitarian funding.

The U.N. requested $23 billion in 2026 to aid 87 million people, a substantial decrease from previous appeals, reflecting ongoing donor retreats amid escalating global needs. According to Tom Fletcher, these circumstances necessitate difficult choices on allocation priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)