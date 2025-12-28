Trump Declares U.S. the 'Real U.N.' Amid Global Peace Efforts

President Donald Trump has openly criticized the United Nations for its lack of involvement in global conflict resolution, asserting that the United States has effectively taken over the role of the 'real' United Nations. He cited recent efforts that led to a momentary pause in hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia as evidence of American diplomatic success.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed satisfaction over the development, congratulating the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia for their prompt decision-making in achieving peace. He emphasized the swift and fair resolution facilitated by American diplomacy, while reiterating his disapproval of the United Nations' performance in similar situations.

Trump, who plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss a peace plan with Russia, continues to spotlight his administration's achievements in settling other international disputes. Despite renewed fighting between Cambodia and Thailand, the U.S. has encouraged adherence to the agreed terms of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords.

(With inputs from agencies.)