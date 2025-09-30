Left Menu

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

The Meghalaya government resolved a longstanding land dispute in Sohra and introduced digital governance to increase efficiency. In a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, decisions included land allocation at Saitsohpen, new service rules, and the launch of an e-Cabinet system to transition towards paperless management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has resolved a decades-old land dispute at Sohra and initiated a digital shift towards paperless administration. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, took pivotal decisions to improve governance.

The state administration will hand over 128 acres in Saitsohpen to the Elaka of Hima Sohra, settling claims based on historical records. The resolution follows recommendations from a committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, ending a dispute that dates back to the British era.

In addition, the cabinet approved new service rules and launched the e-Cabinet system to digitize processes, enhancing operational efficiency and security. The e-Cabinet enables ministers to access, review, and approve documents electronically, curtailing the need for paper-based tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

