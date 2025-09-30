Left Menu

Former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death in Absentia

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced former President Joseph Kabila to death in absentia for crimes such as war crimes and treason. Kabila, who governed for nearly 20 years, currently resides mainly in South Africa but appeared in Goma earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:54 IST
Former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death in Absentia
Joseph Kabila

In a landmark ruling, a military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo issued a death sentence in absentia to former President Joseph Kabila on Tuesday, citing a range of serious charges including war crimes, treason, and crimes against humanity.

Lieutenant-General Joseph Mutombo Katalayi, head of the military tribunal, announced the court's decision in the capital, emphasizing the conviction for offenses like murder, sexual assault, torture, and insurrection. Kabila, who remained in power for nearly 20 years, left office following deadly protests and has since resided primarily in South Africa.

Despite his South African residency, Kabila made a notable appearance in May within the region of rebel-held Goma, located in eastern Congo, adding another layer to his complex and controversial legacy.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

 United States
2
Misconduct Allegations Rock Jammu School: Teacher Suspended

Misconduct Allegations Rock Jammu School: Teacher Suspended

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

 India
4
Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

 Gabon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025