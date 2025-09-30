Former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death in Absentia

In a landmark ruling, a military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo issued a death sentence in absentia to former President Joseph Kabila on Tuesday, citing a range of serious charges including war crimes, treason, and crimes against humanity.

Lieutenant-General Joseph Mutombo Katalayi, head of the military tribunal, announced the court's decision in the capital, emphasizing the conviction for offenses like murder, sexual assault, torture, and insurrection. Kabila, who remained in power for nearly 20 years, left office following deadly protests and has since resided primarily in South Africa.

Despite his South African residency, Kabila made a notable appearance in May within the region of rebel-held Goma, located in eastern Congo, adding another layer to his complex and controversial legacy.