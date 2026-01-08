Left Menu

Saudi Arabia alleges UAE smuggled Yemen separatist leader wanted for treason out of country

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-01-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 11:35 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia alleged on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates smuggled a separatist leader in Yemen wanted for treason out of the country and flew him to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE had no immediate reaction to the claim, which further escalates tensions between the neighbouring nations on the Arabian Peninsula.

A Saudi military statement claimed Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of the Southern Transitional Council, fled Yemen by boat to Somalia. Then, UAE officials flew al-Zubaidi to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirates, the statement said.

