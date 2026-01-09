Left Menu

Cousin's Death in Ritualistic Murder Leads to Death Sentence

A court sentenced Anoop Verma to death for the murder of his 10-year-old cousin, Vivek Verma, in a human sacrifice ritual influenced by a tantrik. Despite a lack of evidence against accomplices, Anoop's confession and murder weapon led to his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim turn of events, a court handed down a death sentence to Anoop Verma for the horrific murder of his young cousin, Vivek Verma, in a case fueled by misguided beliefs in human sacrifice.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sunil Prasad, presided over the case, where the prosecution detailed how Verma, under the influence of a tantrik, committed the heinous act allegedly to cure his own son.

Despite the involvement of others named in the case, the court acquitted them due to insufficient evidence while Anoop Verma's confession and the recovery of the murder weapon ensured his conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

