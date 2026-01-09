Cousin's Death in Ritualistic Murder Leads to Death Sentence

In a grim turn of events, a court handed down a death sentence to Anoop Verma for the horrific murder of his young cousin, Vivek Verma, in a case fueled by misguided beliefs in human sacrifice.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sunil Prasad, presided over the case, where the prosecution detailed how Verma, under the influence of a tantrik, committed the heinous act allegedly to cure his own son.

Despite the involvement of others named in the case, the court acquitted them due to insufficient evidence while Anoop Verma's confession and the recovery of the murder weapon ensured his conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)