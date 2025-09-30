High Court Agrees to Hear Kashmir Book Ban Plea

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has agreed to review a plea against a governmental order confiscating 25 books for allegedly propagating false narratives and fostering secessionism. The books have been labeled as threats to India's security and integrity.

Filing the plea are prominent figures, including former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, author Sumantra Bose, Radha Kumar, and ex-Central Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah. They argue that these publications are essential academic resources concerning Kashmir's cultural and political landscape.

The petition, which has been submitted for urgent attention, was mentioned before Chief Justice Arun Palli by advocate Vrinda Grover. Chief Justice Palli has committed to forming a special bench for an expedited hearing on the matter to determine the fate of the contested materials.

