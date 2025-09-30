Left Menu

High Court Agrees to Hear Kashmir Book Ban Plea

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will consider a plea against the government's order to ban 25 books for allegedly promoting false narratives and secessionism. The plea, filed by notable individuals, seeks the return of confiscated books and challenges the August 5 notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:22 IST
High Court Agrees to Hear Kashmir Book Ban Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has agreed to review a plea against a governmental order confiscating 25 books for allegedly propagating false narratives and fostering secessionism. The books have been labeled as threats to India's security and integrity.

Filing the plea are prominent figures, including former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, author Sumantra Bose, Radha Kumar, and ex-Central Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah. They argue that these publications are essential academic resources concerning Kashmir's cultural and political landscape.

The petition, which has been submitted for urgent attention, was mentioned before Chief Justice Arun Palli by advocate Vrinda Grover. Chief Justice Palli has committed to forming a special bench for an expedited hearing on the matter to determine the fate of the contested materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

 India
2
Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

 Gabon
3
Rajasthan Police Unveils Honey-Trap and Fraudulent Racket in Jhalawar

Rajasthan Police Unveils Honey-Trap and Fraudulent Racket in Jhalawar

 India
4
Democratic Youth Federation Holds Vigil Amid Rising Calls for Inquiry in Karur Stampede

Democratic Youth Federation Holds Vigil Amid Rising Calls for Inquiry in Kar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025