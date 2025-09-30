Autorickshaw Driver Arrested for Gruesome Crime in Mumbai

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have apprehended a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver in Mathura, days following his alleged rape and murder of a sex worker in Mumbai. The incident transpired on September 25 in Mumbai's Malad district, with Chandrapal Ramkhiladi, also known as Neta, identified as the perpetrator.

Police were alerted to the situation when a call reported a woman found unconscious at Sawant Compound on Church Road. Upon their arrival, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. An autopsy revealed that strangulation was the cause of death, leading to a murder case being filed.

Footage from CCTV cameras identified the accused as an autorickshaw driver and the victim as a commercial sex worker. The video showed the driver using the victim's 'dupatta' to commit the crime, which stemmed from a financial disagreement. Following his identification as a resident of Agra, police apprehended him in Mathura. During interrogation, he confessed, and legal proceedings to bring him back to Mumbai are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)