Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on GST Input Tax Credit Fraud in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs 15.41 crore in West Bengal linked to a GST input tax credit fraud involving Amit Gupta. Forged ITC invoices valued at Rs 794 crore were issued, leading to commissions of Rs 67 crore, later converted into assets by Gupta and associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:27 IST
The Enforcement Directorate's Ranchi unit has taken decisive action in a GST input tax credit fraud case, attaching ten immovable properties valued at Rs 15.41 crore in Kolkata and Howrah, West Bengal, according to official sources.

The crackdown targets properties allegedly owned by Amit Gupta, identified as a key mastermind of the fraudulent syndicate, along with his associates. These actions were executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, bringing the total attachment in the ongoing investigation to nearly Rs 20.70 crore.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by the Jamshedpur unit of the Director General of GST Intelligence in Jharkhand. Officials uncovered a network of shell companies operating not only in Jharkhand but also in West Bengal and Odisha, issuing fake GST invoices totaling Rs 794 crore. The syndicate profited Rs 67 crore in commission, which Gupta subsequently invested in assets now seized by the ED.

