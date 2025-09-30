Left Menu

Judge Declares Trump's Deportation Efforts Unconstitutional

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's policy of deporting noncitizens for protesting against the Gaza war, calling it unconstitutional. The court found the policy violated the First Amendment rights of students and scholars, as it constituted ideological deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A pivotal decision came on Tuesday as a federal judge declared the Trump administration's deportation of noncitizens protesting the Gaza war unconstitutional. The ruling, made by US District Judge William Young in Boston, sided with university associations claiming that this policy was a form of ideological deportation breaching the First Amendment.

Efforts to obtain comment from the Homeland Security department regarding the ruling were unsuccessful. During trial proceedings, the associations' legal representatives presented evidence of a coordinated campaign targeting critics of Israel, creating a chilling effect on political speech within academic circles.

In court, representatives for the Trump administration, including Victoria Santora, denied the existence of an ideological deportation policy, asserting that actions taken were consistent with immigration laws. Testimonies confirmed visa revocations, such as those involving activists Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil, based on established legal grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

