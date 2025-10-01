Tragedy Strikes: Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Two Dead

A tragic shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility has claimed the lives of two immigrants detained by the agency. Miguel Angel Garcia, a Mexican immigrant, succumbed to his injuries days after being shot by a sniper at the field office. Norlan Guzman-Fuentes from El Salvador was killed at the scene.

The attack took place weeks after the high-profile killing of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, fueling fears of rising political violence across the United States. The assailant, identified as Joshua Jahn, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Before his death, Jahn left notes declaring his intent to harm ICE personnel.

Garcia's family has sought financial and moral support through fundraising efforts. Officials confirmed Garcia's prior legal troubles, which included illegal entry and recent charges that led to his custody before the incident. The shooting has amplified discussions surrounding immigration enforcement and political tensions in the country.