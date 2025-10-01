Arrests Made After Violent Clashes in Bareilly: Police Recover Weapons

In a significant development, two individuals implicated in the September 26 violence in Bareilly have been apprehended following a police encounter in the CB Ganj area. Police confirmed that both suspects sustained injuries during the exchange and are under medical supervision in police custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya identified the arrested men as Idrees and Iqbal, both residents of Shahjahanpur district, who are believed to have played active roles in the Kotwali area unrest last week. The arrests followed a brief shootout with officers, during which a government-issued anti-riot gun was recovered, along with illegal firearms and ammunition.

Investigations reveal that the suspects were linked to Nadeem Khan, associated with IMC's Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, currently jailed. Authorities stress the violence aimed to disrupt religious harmony and assure that investigations are under strict scrutiny, with assurances that only the guilty will face consequences.