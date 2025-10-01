Finland Backs Use of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has expressed support for using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. He emphasized the need for a sustainable, long-term package to support Ukraine, considering the use of these assets as a viable option at an EU summit.
- Country:
- Denmark
In a significant development at the EU summit in Denmark, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced Finland's backing for the use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. Orpo emphasized the necessity of a robust and sustainable support package for Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.
Orpo described the proposal as a 'very good idea,' outlining its potential to provide long-term assistance to Ukraine. He stated that utilizing these assets would be a critical step in supporting the country effectively.
As discussions continue among EU leaders, Finland's stance reinforces the growing consensus on innovative funding mechanisms for Ukraine, highlighting the broader European commitment to the region's stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Over Russian Frozen Assets in Aid to Ukraine Intensifies
The Frozen Assets Dilemma: Financing Ukraine's Future
Denmark Enforces Drone Ban Amid EU Summit Security Concerns
Drones Over Denmark: Rising Tensions and Security Measures Ahead of EU Summit
Denmark Halts Drones Amid Security Concerns During EU Summit