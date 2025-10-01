US-South Korea Visa Cooperation for Industrial Projects

The United States has given the green light for South Korean workers, on short-term visas or via a visa waiver program, to help construct industrial sites in America. This comes in response to South Korea's requests to enhance the visa system for skilled workers.

The agreement follows a contentious incident where over 300 Korean nationals were detained during an immigration raid at a Hyundai factory site in Georgia, sparking public uproar and diplomatic tension. Korean workers were seen shackled, causing outrage and a sense of betrayal in South Korea.

South Korean companies like LG Energy Solution had relied on temporary visas to send workers for project setups in the US. Despite hopes for more comprehensive visa reforms, US officials cite legislative challenges. The recent developments seek to stabilize industrial growth plans and mend diplomatic strains between the allied nations.

