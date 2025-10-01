Left Menu

US-South Korea Visa Cooperation for Industrial Projects

The US agrees to allow South Korean workers with short-term visas to work on industrial projects, following tensions after a detention incident in Georgia. This decision aims to address long-standing requests to improve the visa system for skilled Korean workers and ease industrial expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:43 IST
US-South Korea Visa Cooperation for Industrial Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The United States has given the green light for South Korean workers, on short-term visas or via a visa waiver program, to help construct industrial sites in America. This comes in response to South Korea's requests to enhance the visa system for skilled workers.

The agreement follows a contentious incident where over 300 Korean nationals were detained during an immigration raid at a Hyundai factory site in Georgia, sparking public uproar and diplomatic tension. Korean workers were seen shackled, causing outrage and a sense of betrayal in South Korea.

South Korean companies like LG Energy Solution had relied on temporary visas to send workers for project setups in the US. Despite hopes for more comprehensive visa reforms, US officials cite legislative challenges. The recent developments seek to stabilize industrial growth plans and mend diplomatic strains between the allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

 India
2
U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

 Global
3
Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Sea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025