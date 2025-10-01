Left Menu

Indian-Origin Couple on Trial: Tragic Case of Starved Toddler in London

In a tragic case unfolding in London, an Indian-origin couple, Manpreet Jatana and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, have been charged with the murder of their daughter, Penelope Chandrie. Accused of starving their toddler, they face multiple charges, including manslaughter. The court's focus is on alleged prolonged mistreatment leading to the child's death.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Indian-origin couple stands accused in a London courtroom of the harrowing crime of murdering their three-year-old daughter through deliberate starvation. Manpreet Jatana and Jaskiret Singh Uppal appeared at the Old Bailey, facing multiple charges following the death of their daughter, Penelope Chandrie.

According to court reports, the prosecution alleges that Jatana and Uppal mistreated their daughter over an extended period, leading to her death from malnutrition. The trio's vegetarian diet, mainly comprising yoghurt, lentils, and butter, along with the poor condition of their west London home, has been brought under scrutiny.

The case has drawn attention after the Metropolitan Police arrested the couple nearly two years post-incident during an ongoing investigation. As legal proceedings continue, reporting restrictions are in place until the couple returns to court on December 16 to enter their pleas.

