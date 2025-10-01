Taliban Denies Nationwide Internet Ban Amid Infrastructure Overhaul

The Taliban government has publicly denied reports of a comprehensive internet ban across Afghanistan, attributing ongoing connectivity issues to aging infrastructure. According to a statement from the Taliban, the disruptions are due to worn-out fibre optic cables that are currently being replaced.

A communication blackout over the past month has severely impacted various sectors, including finance and aviation, causing significant inconvenience for the public. Many provinces confirmed an internet shutdown, ostensibly commanded by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada to counteract immorality, though the government refutes claims of a deliberate ban.

For many Afghans like Maruf Nabizada, who left the country and now resides in the Netherlands, the internet is the sole means of communicating with family back home. As connectivity issues persist, concerns escalate among the Afghan diaspora, with humanitarian organizations calling for immediate restoration of services to facilitate essential operations.

