Global Headlines Reveal Tensions and Natural Disasters

US government shutdown starts amid partisan tensions; Prince Harry challenges Daily Mail in privacy suit; Russian attack injures six in Kharkiv; Polish court detains Ukrainian diver in Nord Stream case; India deems UN deployment in Ukraine, Gaza unlikely; EU discusses drone defenses; Macron supports tanker probe; quake rocks Philippines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:33 IST
The U.S. government has ceased a significant portion of its operations due to deep-seated partisan disagreements. Congress and the White House remain at odds over a funding bill, thrusting the nation into its 15th government shutdown since 1981. Consequences include delayed employment reports and withheld federal worker pay.

In the UK, the Daily Mail publisher has requested the court to curtail the scope of a lawsuit brought by Prince Harry and other well-known figures. They allege privacy breaches by Associated Newspapers over decades. Meanwhile, a Moscow-denounced explosive attack in Ukraine's Kharkiv injures six individuals, exacerbating tensions.

A Polish court has detained a Ukrainian diver suspected of involvement in Nord Stream pipeline explosions. Concurrently, EU leaders are contemplating drone defense to safeguard airspace. As tremors and geopolitical shifts impact several countries, Emmanuel Macron lauds French investigations into a tanker tied to Russia's oil trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

