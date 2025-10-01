Delhi Court Convicts Woman for Ganja Possession

A Delhi court has found a woman guilty of possessing 1.8 kg of ganja in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The conviction was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana, based on a case registered under the NDPS Act at the Narela Industrial Area police station.

The court's decision, dated September 27, cited the testimony of four police witnesses and an 'unimpeached' forensic science laboratory (FSL) report as conclusive evidence that the accused, Sita, possessed an 'intermediate quantity' of the contraband. This quantity is classified between 'small' and 'commercial' under the NDPS Act.

Evidence showed that the ganja was packaged in 261 small polythenes, along with some loose form, signaling commercial intent. Despite the accused's inability to refute the charges, the court has set October 10 for sentencing arguments, confirming the thoroughness of the investigation.

