Maharashtra Prepares for Local Elections with Draft Ward Rolls Publication

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to release the draft ward-wise electoral rolls for 247 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on October 8. The announcement, made on Wednesday, allows citizens to review and challenge the draft rolls until October 13. The final ward-wise electoral rolls will be made available on October 28, providing key demographic data for upcoming local elections.

These draft electoral rolls will be compiled using existing legislative assembly lists as of the qualifying date of July 1. While names and addresses from the assembly constituency lists will be retained, the commission will not amend them during the draft phase. However, objections such as clerical errors, incorrect ward assignments, or missing names can be reported by citizens.

In related developments, the reservation of seats for members in 32 Zilla Parishads and 336 Panchayat Samitis will be announced on October 13. District collectors will publish notices in newspapers on October 10, with a draft reservation notice following the draw of lots. Citizens are invited to submit their feedback from October 14 to 17. Final reservations will be confirmed via a government gazette on November 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)