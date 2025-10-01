Major Methamphetamine Bust by Assam Rifles in Mizoram

In a significant drug bust, Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 20.61 crore from a suspect in the town of Khawzawl, Mizoram, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel pursued a suspect carrying a suspicious package on Tuesday. On noticing the security forces, the suspect abandoned the package in the jungle and escaped, the statement noted.

A comprehensive search of the vicinity led to the recovery of 6.87 kg of methamphetamine, colloquially known as 'crazy drug', which is illegal in India. The confiscated narcotics have been transferred to local police for more investigation, as confirmed in the statement.

