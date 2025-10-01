Left Menu

Major Methamphetamine Bust by Assam Rifles in Mizoram

Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 20.61 crore in Mizoram's Khawzawl town. The suspect fled upon discovery, abandoning the contraband. The drugs were later handed to local police for further action. Methamphetamine, known as 'crazy drug', is banned in India due to its addictive nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:41 IST
Major Methamphetamine Bust by Assam Rifles in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 20.61 crore from a suspect in the town of Khawzawl, Mizoram, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel pursued a suspect carrying a suspicious package on Tuesday. On noticing the security forces, the suspect abandoned the package in the jungle and escaped, the statement noted.

A comprehensive search of the vicinity led to the recovery of 6.87 kg of methamphetamine, colloquially known as 'crazy drug', which is illegal in India. The confiscated narcotics have been transferred to local police for more investigation, as confirmed in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victorious

Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victo...

 India
2
Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

 India
3
Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

 Global
4
German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025