Govt’s Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Clears ₹3,296 Cr E-Waste, Frees Space

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, the Government of India launched the Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0, highlighting remarkable achievements in cleanliness, waste disposal, and administrative efficiency across ministries and departments.

Speaking at Nehru Park in New Delhi, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, underscored the scale and impact of the campaign.

Milestones Achieved

According to Dr. Singh, the campaign has already led to ₹3,296.71 crore being generated from the disposal of e-waste and scrap. Alongside, more than 696.27 lakh sq. ft. of office space has been cleared and repurposed for productive use — a significant contribution to reducing clutter and improving efficiency in government offices.

The Minister further reported that:

137.86 lakh files have been closed or weeded out.

12.04 lakh cleanliness sites have been identified and cleaned nationwide.

“These achievements show how administrative reforms, combined with public participation, can transform governance,” Dr. Singh said.

Symbolic Launch at Nehru Park

At the launch event, Dr. Singh himself participated in Shramdaan activities, joined a plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, and supervised the weeding out of outdated files. These actions, he said, represent the Government’s focus on linking cleanliness with environmental sustainability, transparency, and good governance.

Calling the campaign “a unique success story of governance in Independent India,” the Minister added that the implementation phase starting 2 October 2025 would institutionalise cleanliness practices and streamline administrative processes.

A People’s Movement

Dr. Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming Swachhata into a mass behavioural revolution:

“The Prime Minister’s clarion call from the Red Fort inspired a spontaneous voluntary effort that transcended government boundaries, turning Swachhata into a behavioural revolution across homes, neighbourhoods, and communities.”

He emphasised that cleanliness is now a core societal value, deeply embraced by citizens across the country.

Honouring Safai Mitras

In a touching gesture, Dr. Singh distributed safety kits and sweets to Safai Mitras, acknowledging their indispensable contribution. “Our Safai Mitras are at the heart of this campaign. Their dedication is an example of true public service,” he remarked, stressing their central role in translating policy into visible results.

Targets Set for Implementation Phase

The preparatory phase (15–30 September 2025) saw ministries and departments upload ambitious targets on the campaign portal. As of 1 October 2025, 10:30 am, the data shows:

6,78,698 cleanliness sites identified.

4,223 references from MPs , 743 parliamentary assurances , and 1,133 PMO references uploaded.

26.91 lakh physical files due for review and 5.26 lakh e-files lined up for scrutiny.

6.92 lakh public grievances and appeals logged for resolution.

Records marked for review have already been sent to concerned officers, while nodal officers inspected record rooms to preserve historically valuable material.

Linking Good Governance and Archives

To showcase historical records discovered through earlier Special Campaigns (1.0–4.0), the National Archives of India will host an exhibition, “Sushasan aur Abhilekh”, from 10 October 2025 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The exhibition will highlight the intersection of clean governance, transparency, and archival preservation.

Towards a Clean and Efficient India

Dr. Singh reaffirmed that Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 carries forward the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness and collective responsibility, while also advancing the government’s agenda of efficiency, transparency, and citizen participation (Jan Bhagidari).

“As we move into the implementation phase, the campaign will not only institutionalise cleanliness in offices but also strengthen India’s administrative capacity and civic culture,” he concluded.