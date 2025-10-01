Wife of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Presidential Intervention for His Release

On Wednesday, Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in her husband's detention. Wangchuk has been in custody at Jodhpur jail since September 24, following violent clashes in Ladakh. Angmo claims this is an orchestrated "witch-hunt" against Wangchuk due to his advocacy for the people.

In a heartfelt letter, Angmo pleads for Wangchuk's unconditional release, asserting his dedication to the nation and the Ladakhi people. His detention under the National Security Act was linked to protests advocating Ladakh's statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. Angmo criticizes Wangchuk's treatment, describing it as "illegal" and "deplorable."

Her concerns extend beyond her husband's condition, highlighting the reckless development in ecologically fragile regions and stating Wangchuk's peaceful advocacy for climate, educational, and social reforms. Angmo's communication also mentions her surveillance by CRPF and the detention of two Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning members.

(With inputs from agencies.)