In a firm statement, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia declared that his country does not acknowledge the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran. This announcement was made during a press briefing on Russia's new role as the president of the U.N. Security Council for October.

Nebenzia addressed the media, stating that the international community now faces 'two parallel realities' with differing interpretations of the sanctions. He articulated that while some nations perceive the sanctions as reinstated, Russia does not share this viewpoint and will not enforce the measures.

This diplomatic divergence underscores a standoff as Russia embarks on its Security Council presidency, revealing rifts among global powers over the application of sanctions on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)