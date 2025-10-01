Left Menu

Retired Mumbai Cop Duped in Rs 9.5 Lakh Property Scam

A retired Mumbai police officer was allegedly cheated out of Rs 9.5 lakh in a property scam involving a flat. The officer had paid a substantial sum in advance but later discovered the property did not belong to the claimed owner. Legal action has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:02 IST
Retired Mumbai Cop Duped in Rs 9.5 Lakh Property Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been filed against four individuals for allegedly defrauding a retired Mumbai police officer of Rs 9.5 lakh. The officer, Vijay Deshmukh, aimed to purchase a home with his retirement funds.

Deshmukh came across Pravin Roge, who claimed to be a property dealer, along with his associates. The group convinced Deshmukh to pay Rs 17.5 lakh in advance for a flat, falsely claiming it belonged to their friend.

After his calls were ignored, Deshmukh verified the property's ownership and found it belonged to someone else. He managed to recover Rs 8 lakh before filing a complaint. The police have registered a case, but no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States
2
Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
4
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025