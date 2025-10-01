Retired Mumbai Cop Duped in Rs 9.5 Lakh Property Scam

A case has been filed against four individuals for allegedly defrauding a retired Mumbai police officer of Rs 9.5 lakh. The officer, Vijay Deshmukh, aimed to purchase a home with his retirement funds.

Deshmukh came across Pravin Roge, who claimed to be a property dealer, along with his associates. The group convinced Deshmukh to pay Rs 17.5 lakh in advance for a flat, falsely claiming it belonged to their friend.

After his calls were ignored, Deshmukh verified the property's ownership and found it belonged to someone else. He managed to recover Rs 8 lakh before filing a complaint. The police have registered a case, but no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)