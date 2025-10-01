Left Menu

Controversial Dismissal: Ex-STB Member Challenges Trump

Robert Primus, a former member of the Surface Transportation Board, has filed a lawsuit against his removal by President Donald Trump. Terming it as 'illegal,' Primus argues there was no valid reason for his dismissal. The board is currently reviewing a significant rail merger.

Updated: 01-10-2025 23:05 IST
Robert Primus, a former member of the Surface Transportation Board, is taking legal action following his dismissal by President Donald Trump in August. Primus's lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, describes his removal as 'illegal' and lacking justification according to the necessary statutory requirements.

Primus, undeterred by the administration's reasoning, is seeking reinstatement from a U.S. district judge in Washington. His case underscores a broader pattern of personnel changes by the Trump administration at independent agencies and commissions.

The Surface Transportation Board, meanwhile, is in the process of reviewing a significant $85-billion merger between major rail companies Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, adding another layer of complexity to Primus's legal battle.

