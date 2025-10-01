Digvijaya Singh to Take Legal Action Over Textile Market Eviction Allegations
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh plans court action if no case registers against BJP MLA's son, accused of evicting Muslims from Sitalamata market. Despite a memorandum and plea for an FIR, police have not acted. Singh sets an October 5 deadline before initiating court proceedings.
In recent developments, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh announced his intention to pursue legal action should authorities fail to register a case against the son of a local BJP MLA. The allegations involve the forced eviction of Muslims from the Sitalamata textile market.
Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, is accused by the state Congress of imposing an 'unconstitutional decree' to displace the Muslim community. The BJP has vehemently denied these claims but local affected parties continue to demand justice.
On September 15, artisans, shopkeepers, and the district Congress president submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner demanding an FIR against Gaur. However, authorities have yet to take action. If an FIR is not registered by October 5, Singh intends to seek a judicial remedy.
