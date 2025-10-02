Rohingya Plea for International Intervention: UN High-Level Meeting Highlights Crisis

In a significant gathering at the United Nations, Rohingya Muslims made an impassioned plea to the global community for intervention against the ongoing mass killings in Myanmar. The high-level meeting aimed to shed light on their decades-long suffering and the extreme conditions they continue to endure.

Wai Wai Nu, the founder of the Women's Peace Network-Myanmar, emphasized the overdue attention to Myanmar's crisis while addressing diplomats from numerous member nations. The United States and other entities have accused Myanmar's military of genocide, with more than a million Rohingya now residing as refugees in Bangladesh.

Despite efforts to address these injustices, Rohingya leaders and supporters stress the need for substantial international support and pressure. As Myanmar prepares for elections under military rule, the prospects for peace remain bleak, with calls for a UN-supervised safe zone highlighting the dire need for sustained international action.