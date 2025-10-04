Missing two-year-old boy found dead near CRPF camp in north-east Delhi

A two-year-old boy, who went missing from Khajuri Chowk in north-east Delhi on Friday, was found dead on Saturday day in a wooded area near a CRPF camp, police said. Officials said the toddler was reported missing at the Khajuri Chowk police station on Friday after which a case for kidnapping was registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS.

During probe, the toddler's body was found in a wooded area near the boundary wall of a CRPF camp, police said, adding that forensic teams were called to collect evidence from the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, they said. A senior police officer said multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace those involved in the kidnapping and murder of the minor boy.

''All angles are being probed, and efforts are being made to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest," the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)