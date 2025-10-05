Mass Protests in Rome: Voices for Palestine Echo Across Italy

In a powerful display of solidarity, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Rome, marking the fourth consecutive day Italy witnessed protests following Israel's interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. Organized to champion the Palestinian cause, the march saw participation from students, families, and the elderly, determined to voice their support.

The protests remained peaceful for the most part, punctuated by scenes of unity as chants of 'Free Palestine' reverberated past iconic landmarks like the Colosseum. However, as the event drew to a close, tensions escalated when a small group clashed with law enforcement near the St. Mary Major basilica, prompting a response involving tear gas and a water cannon.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized some protesters for vandalizing a statue of Pope John Paul II, denouncing the act as ideologically motivated and contrary to their claims of pursuing peace. Despite the tensions, the protests underscore a significant wave of public sentiment in Rome and across Italy concerning the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.