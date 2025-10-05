Stalemate Over Tribal Bills: A Call for Supreme Court Intervention
A senior Tipra Motha Party MLA claims 37 bills passed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council are pending with the state government. This includes customary tribal laws and land rights. The TMP is considering a Supreme Court petition for bill clearance, with a delegation heading to Delhi for legal discussions.
A senior MLA from the Tipra Motha Party has raised concerns regarding the stagnancy of 37 bills passed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, which have yet to receive approval from the state government and the governor.
These important legislative bills include tribal customary laws and propose significant changes in land rights management by the tribal council, according to the MLA, Ranjit Debbarma. While allied with the BJP-led government, the TMP runs the TTAADC board and feels compelled to take legal action.
Debbarma indicated that a TMP delegation, including party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, plans to travel to Delhi to engage with senior lawyers and prepare a petition for the Supreme Court's intervention. The party seeks clarity on the delayed governmental response.
