Mission Shakti 5.0: Empowering Women with Safety and Security

Mission Shakti 5.0, launched in Uttar Pradesh, aims to enhance women's empowerment by focusing on safety, self-reliance, and social inclusion. Over 2,500 FIRs were registered and nearly 3,900 arrests made. The campaign included increased surveillance, preventive actions, and community engagement through women's chaupals and the distribution of informational material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensive initiative named Mission Shakti 5.0, the Uttar Pradesh government launched a comprehensive drive to bolster women's safety and empowerment. The campaign, which coincided with the start of Navratra, led to the registration of over 2,500 FIRs and nearly 3,900 arrests across the state, according to officials.

Mission Shakti aims to promote self-reliance, security, and social inclusion among women. The police operations, intensified under the campaign, have focused on safeguarding women and building public trust. Statewide, law enforcement has increased its presence, particularly in public spaces such as temples, markets, malls, and parks.

The government reported that during the campaign, police checked 9.77 lakh individuals and additional measures included inspections at public venues and preventive actions against over 53,000 individuals. Women's chaupals were organized to engage communities, drawing millions in participation, further complemented by distributing informational materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

