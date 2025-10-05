SIT Launches Investigation into Tragic Stampede at Political Rally

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior IPS officer Asra Garg initiated an investigation on Sunday into the stampede that tragically unfolded during TVK chief Vijay's rally on September 27. The incident led to the unfortunate death of 41 individuals and injuries to nearly 60 others.

Following a directive by the Madras High Court on October 3, the SIT comprising 11 law enforcement officers, including two Superintendents of Police, was established. The team aims to uncover the causes behind the mishap and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Garg, who visited the scene at Velusamypuram, emphasized the High Court's mandate for a thorough investigation. While engaging with the media, he described the team composition but refrained from providing further details about the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)