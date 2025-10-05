Security Forces Crack Down on Insurgent Activities in Manipur
Security forces have intensified their crackdown on the banned People's Liberation Army in Manipur, following a deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy. Fifteen suspected insurgents have been arrested, and investigations are underway to determine any potential political backing of the group.
In a concerted effort to suppress insurgency in Manipur, security forces have apprehended 15 members of the outlawed People's Liberation Army. This operation follows the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers.
Authorities have identified the primary suspects as Thoungram Sadananda Singh, alias Purakpa, and Khomdram Ojit Singh, alias Keilal. Their arrest was expedited within 72 hours of the incident that occurred in Nambol, indicating a swift response by the security apparatus.
The crackdown is part of a broader investigation into whether the insurgency in the region enjoys any political patronage. This scrutiny comes as another group, the United National Liberation Front, signals a willingness to reconcile by agreeing to a ceasefire and engaging in peace talks.
