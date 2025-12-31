Left Menu

Manhunt Launched After Deadly Ambush Kills Two on Nyongane Road in Hazyview

Preliminary investigations reveal that the four victims were travelling along Nyongane main road towards Nyongane when they were ambushed by an unknown number of suspects.

  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police in Mpumalanga have launched an intensive manhunt following a deadly shooting incident in which two men were killed and a woman critically injured along Nyongane main road in Hazyview.

The incident occurred on Monday, 30 December, at approximately 17:30. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers responding to the scene found two adult men with gunshot wounds who were certified dead on arrival. A woman who sustained multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. A two-year-old infant who was travelling in the same vehicle escaped unharmed.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the four victims were travelling along Nyongane main road towards Nyongane when they were ambushed by an unknown number of suspects. The attackers were allegedly hiding in nearby bushes and opened fire on the vehicle without warning.

Despite being shot at, the driver reportedly managed to continue driving for approximately 200 metres before colliding with another vehicle and coming to a stop. The suspects, who were on foot, then approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots at close range. The driver and his male passenger were killed instantly at the scene. The injured woman is believed to be the driver’s wife.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, strongly condemned the attack and confirmed that a 72-hour activation plan has been implemented to track down and arrest those responsible.

“We cannot live in a society where people open fire and kill others in broad daylight, while also endangering the life of an innocent minor,” Mkhwanazi said.

Police have intensified patrols and investigative efforts in the area and are appealing to members of the public for any information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Eddie Rapagadi on 082 449 0231, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or submit tips via the MySAPS App. SAPS has assured the public that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality and that tip-offs may be provided anonymously.

