Security Forces Detain Suspicious Border Crosser in Jammu

A 19-year-old suspected Bangladeshi named Shariful Islam is under police investigation after being found in suspicious circumstances near the International Border in Jammu, officials reported.

The Border Security Force (BSF) spotted Islam in the Gajansoo area, located on the outskirts of Jammu city, and subsequently detained him.

Initial questioning was carried out by the BSF before transferring Islam to police custody for further inquiry, according to authorities.