Security Forces Detain Suspicious Border Crosser in Jammu

A 19-year-old suspected Bangladeshi national named Shariful Islam was apprehended under suspicious conditions near the International Border in Jammu. Border Security Force personnel found him wandering in the Gajansoo area on the city's outskirts and handed him over to police for further investigation.

Updated: 01-01-2026 13:58 IST
Shariful Islam
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old suspected Bangladeshi named Shariful Islam is under police investigation after being found in suspicious circumstances near the International Border in Jammu, officials reported.

The Border Security Force (BSF) spotted Islam in the Gajansoo area, located on the outskirts of Jammu city, and subsequently detained him.

Initial questioning was carried out by the BSF before transferring Islam to police custody for further inquiry, according to authorities.

