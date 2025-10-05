INS Sahyadri Strengthens India-Malaysia Maritime Partnership During Kemaman Visit

The Indian Navy’s indigenously built stealth frigate, INS Sahyadri, made a significant port call at Kemaman, Malaysia, on October 2, 2025, as part of its Eastern Fleet’s operational deployment to the South China Sea and broader Indo-Pacific region. The visit highlights India’s commitment to enhancing maritime partnerships, fostering regional security, and advancing cooperation under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)’ initiatives.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) extended a warm ceremonial welcome to the Indian vessel, underscoring the long-standing friendship, shared maritime traditions, and cultural ties between the two nations.

A Symbol of India’s Indigenous Naval Prowess

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri (F49) is the third ship in the Shivalik-class of multi-role guided missile stealth frigates, designed and built entirely in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. The Shivalik-class vessels are known for their state-of-the-art stealth features, advanced weapon systems, and multi-mission capability, reflecting India’s growing defence self-reliance.

The ship is powered by a combination of diesel and gas turbines (CODOG configuration), enabling it to perform multiple roles—ranging from anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare to long-range surveillance and escort missions. Equipped with surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, advanced sonar, and electronic warfare systems, INS Sahyadri embodies the technological progress achieved under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision in defence production.

Building on a Legacy of Friendship and Cooperation

This port call marks INS Sahyadri’s third visit to Malaysia, following earlier goodwill visits in 2016 (Port Klang) and 2019 (Kota Kinabalu) during the Exercise ‘Samudra Laksamana’, a bilateral naval drill aimed at strengthening interoperability and tactical coordination between the Indian Navy and RMN.

Over the years, India-Malaysia naval engagements have grown steadily through platforms like the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exhibition, MILAN multilateral exercises, and successive editions of ‘Samudra Laksamana’. The most recent Field Training Exercise (FTX) Samudra Laksamana-III, held in 2024, reaffirmed both nations’ shared commitment to maritime security, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations across the Indo-Pacific.

Strengthening Indo-Pacific Maritime Synergy

INS Sahyadri’s ongoing deployment in the South China Sea forms part of India’s larger Indo-Pacific outreach, underlining its status as a responsible maritime stakeholder and preferred security partner. The visit at Kemaman is aimed at bolstering navy-to-navy cooperation, enhancing operational interoperability, and exchanging best naval practices to ensure a secure and stable maritime domain.

The three-day visit featured a series of professional and cultural engagements, including:

Courtesy calls by the ship’s Commanding Officer on senior RMN officials, including First Admiral Abd Halim bin Kamarudin , Deputy Commander of the Naval Region.

Cross-deck visits and professional exchanges between Indian and Malaysian naval personnel.

Training sessions, sports fixtures , and city tours for the ship’s crew.

A charity drive and yoga session, emphasizing India’s ethos of wellness, compassion, and global goodwill.

These interactions reaffirm the shared commitment of both navies to fostering mutual respect, understanding, and trust, while ensuring peace and freedom of navigation across critical sea lanes of communication.

Geopolitical Significance of the Visit

The visit comes at a time when the Indo-Pacific region is witnessing growing strategic competition and an increasing focus on collaborative security frameworks. India’s MAHASAGAR initiative, which promotes maritime awareness and regional partnership, aligns closely with Malaysia’s endorsement of ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). Together, both nations aim to promote economic prosperity, stability, and open maritime cooperation across the region.

INS Sahyadri’s deployment to the Indo-Pacific also underlines the Indian Navy’s increasing engagement in multilateral maritime exercises, humanitarian missions, and freedom of navigation operations—asserting India’s role as a net security provider in the region.

Cultural Diplomacy and People-to-People Connect

Beyond strategic cooperation, INS Sahyadri’s visit served as a platform for deepening people-to-people connections. The crew participated in community engagement initiatives, including cultural exchanges, wellness activities, and outreach programs with local institutions. Such gestures reflect the Indian Navy’s tradition of combining operational readiness with humanitarian outreach and cultural diplomacy.

The port call of INS Sahyadri at Kemaman, Malaysia, symbolizes much more than a routine naval visit—it is a reaffirmation of the enduring maritime partnership between India and Malaysia, grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for a secure Indo-Pacific.

As both nations navigate an era of shifting maritime dynamics, cooperation through platforms like Samudra Laksamana and LIMA continues to strengthen bilateral trust and operational synergy. The deployment of INS Sahyadri stands as a proud testament to India’s growing naval prowess and diplomatic engagement, anchoring peace, prosperity, and partnership in the Indo-Pacific waters.