Statehood Struggle: Sonam Wangchuk’s Call for Peace

Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk urges Ladakh's people to maintain peace in their demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards. While accused of inciting violence, he insists on an independent inquiry into recent deaths during protests. His legal team requests his release, with the Supreme Court hearing forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:58 IST
Jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has issued a call for peace and unity to the people of Ladakh as they continue their fight for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. His lawyer conveyed Wangchuk's message, urging a Gandhian, non-violent approach.

Wangchuk, who met with legal advisor Haji Mustafa and his brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley at Jodhpur jail, is prepared to remain in custody until an independent judicial inquiry is conducted concerning the deaths of four individuals during the September 24 protests.

Detained under the National Security Act, Wangchuk is accused of inciting violence during protests. The Supreme Court will soon hear the plea from his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, seeking his release. Despite government actions, local leaders continue to demand an independent investigation and release of detained activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

