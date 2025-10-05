Statehood Struggle: Sonam Wangchuk’s Call for Peace

Jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has issued a call for peace and unity to the people of Ladakh as they continue their fight for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. His lawyer conveyed Wangchuk's message, urging a Gandhian, non-violent approach.

Wangchuk, who met with legal advisor Haji Mustafa and his brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley at Jodhpur jail, is prepared to remain in custody until an independent judicial inquiry is conducted concerning the deaths of four individuals during the September 24 protests.

Detained under the National Security Act, Wangchuk is accused of inciting violence during protests. The Supreme Court will soon hear the plea from his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, seeking his release. Despite government actions, local leaders continue to demand an independent investigation and release of detained activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)